Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,769. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16.

Burlington Stores ( NYSE:BURL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 60.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Burlington Stores will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

