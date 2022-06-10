Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.00-$7.00 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $7.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Burlington Stores also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.18-$0.31 EPS.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Burlington Stores to $209.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Burlington Stores from $223.00 to $191.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Burlington Stores from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Burlington Stores from $292.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $292.00 target price on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $243.75.
Burlington Stores stock traded down $3.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $169.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,317,769. Burlington Stores has a 12-month low of $142.41 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The company has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $189.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.16.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,884,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,072,053,000 after buying an additional 33,036 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 1.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 999,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,064,000 after buying an additional 18,372 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 112.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 565,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,019,000 after buying an additional 298,837 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 0.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 453,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,526,000 after buying an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 117.0% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 350,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,062,000 after buying an additional 189,158 shares in the last quarter.
Burlington Stores Company Profile (Get Rating)
Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.
