BTS Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

BTS Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 277.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,157 shares during the period. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF comprises about 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 7,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $820,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 70,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,456,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,026,000.

Shares of EMB traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.93. 126,464 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,487,255. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.80 and a 200-day moving average of $99.47. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $88.22 and a 52 week high of $113.64.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

