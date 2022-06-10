BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires 3,065 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF comprises 0.2% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $491,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 14,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,982 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its position in Alerian MLP ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 72,896 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

AMLP stock traded down $1.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $40.21. The company had a trading volume of 122,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,222. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $39.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.66. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12 month low of $30.04 and a 12 month high of $42.18.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

