BTS Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,211 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX)

BTS Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BWX – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,916 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.1% of BTS Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. BTS Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BWX. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BWX traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.32. 6,930 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,764. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays International Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.40 and a 52-week high of $30.09.

SPDR Barclays Capital International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly SPDR Lehman International Treasury Bond ETF is engaged in providing investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Global Treasury ex-US Capped Index. The Barclays Capital Global Treasury Ex-US Capped Index includes government bonds issued by investment-grade countries outside the United States, in local currencies, that have a remaining maturity of one year or more and are rated investment grade.

