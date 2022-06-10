BRP (TSE:DOO) Receives Buy Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reiterated their buy rating on shares of BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for BRP’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.14 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DOO. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on BRP in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a C$130.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BRP from C$128.00 to C$111.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group boosted their price target on BRP from C$165.00 to C$185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$135.85.

TSE:DOO opened at C$85.50 on Monday. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$129.98. The stock has a market capitalization of C$6.73 billion and a PE ratio of 10.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$99.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$98.86.

BRP ( TSE:DOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported C$1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.07 by C$0.59. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that BRP will post 12.0299993 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 6.90%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

