BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.68-$8.96 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.74. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.49 billion-$7.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.55 billion.

Several brokerages have commented on DOOO. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of BRP in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of BRP to $100.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$150.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $128.56.

DOOO traded down $3.81 on Friday, reaching $63.63. The company had a trading volume of 102,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,837. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $57.38 and a fifty-two week high of $102.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 2.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.14 and its 200 day moving average is $77.82.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. BRP had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 305.74%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. BRP’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that BRP will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of BRP by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 547,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,900,000 after purchasing an additional 157,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of BRP by 79.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of BRP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of BRP by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,868,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.38% of the company’s stock.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

