BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Given New C$111.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$111.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Northcoast Research downgraded BRP from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on BRP in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. They set a buy rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on BRP from C$130.00 to C$136.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Desjardins increased their price objective on BRP from C$150.00 to C$154.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on BRP from C$146.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BRP presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $128.56.

Shares of DOOO opened at $67.44 on Monday. BRP has a 12-month low of $57.38 and a 12-month high of $102.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 2.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.82.

BRP ( NASDAQ:DOOO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 305.74% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $0.124 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. BRP’s payout ratio is 8.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of BRP by 107.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 121,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 63,080 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in shares of BRP by 70.8% in the first quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 9,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of BRP by 1,253.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 63,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,198,000 after buying an additional 58,825 shares during the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. lifted its position in shares of BRP by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 375,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,761,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in BRP by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 88,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,130,000 after purchasing an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. 54.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

