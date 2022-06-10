Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,442,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53,807 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $87,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAM. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 6.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 492,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,936 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $383,000. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 42.5% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 253,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,550,000 after purchasing an additional 75,494 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 7.1% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter worth approximately $296,000. 60.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on BAM. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $71.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.80.

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $48.82 on Friday. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.13 and a 12 month high of $62.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.53. The firm has a market cap of $80.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09 and a beta of 1.31.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 3.25%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.05%.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total value of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 163,915 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $1,860,435.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,727,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,460,552.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,586,644 shares of company stock valued at $112,704,831.

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

