Brokerages Set Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) PT at $367.33

Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $367.33.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Waters in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price objective on Waters to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $320.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total transaction of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Waters by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 18,772 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,995,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,824,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,564 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $116,461,000 after buying an additional 8,692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waters by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 318,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $118,582,000 after buying an additional 57,693 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $336.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $315.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.85. Waters has a 1-year low of $288.32 and a 1-year high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $690.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waters will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

