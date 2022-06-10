Brokerages Set Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) PT at $8.27

Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SECYF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, April 29th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

SECYF traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.54. The stock had a trading volume of 321 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,701. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.63. Secure Energy Services has a one year low of $2.93 and a one year high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

