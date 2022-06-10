Brokerages Set ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC) Price Target at $27.63

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.63.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ProFrac in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday.

Get ProFrac alerts:

PFHC stock opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. ProFrac has a twelve month low of $16.75 and a twelve month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.