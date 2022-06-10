Brokerages Set Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY) Price Target at $67.25

Shares of Nordea Bank Abp (OTCMKTS:NRDBY – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $67.25.

NRDBY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 130 to SEK 115 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 113 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €11.40 ($12.26) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from SEK 120 to SEK 125 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Nordea Bank Abp from €9.50 ($10.22) to €9.60 ($10.32) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Nordea Bank Abp stock opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. Nordea Bank Abp has a one year low of $9.01 and a one year high of $13.29. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.488 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 9.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Nordea Bank Abp’s payout ratio is 48.96%.

Nordea Bank Abp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nordea Bank Abp offers banking products and services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through Personal Banking, Business Banking, Large Corporates and Institutions, and Asset and Wealth Management segments. The Personal Banking segment provides various financial services to household customers through internet and mobile banking, over the phone, online meetings, and branch offices.

