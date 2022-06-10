Brokerages Set Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) PT at $70.00

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Susquehanna raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 11th.

Get Lattice Semiconductor alerts:

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $0.95 on Friday, reaching $48.93. The company had a trading volume of 41,856 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 62.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Lattice Semiconductor has a one year low of $43.59 and a one year high of $85.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.48 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.25 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 20.58% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 3,708 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $184,028.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 681,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,836,890.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 4,375 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.06, for a total value of $258,387.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,005 shares in the company, valued at $9,272,715.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,096 shares of company stock worth $11,691,961. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 338.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

About Lattice Semiconductor (Get Rating)

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lattice Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lattice Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.