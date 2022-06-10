Brokerages Set KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Target Price at $59.00

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJYGet Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Danske raised KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KONE Oyj from €73.00 ($78.49) to €70.00 ($75.27) in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of KONE Oyj from €57.00 ($61.29) to €53.00 ($56.99) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

OTCMKTS:KNYJY opened at $25.30 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. KONE Oyj has a one year low of $22.01 and a one year high of $42.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.20.

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions. In addition, it offers KONE Office Flow, a connected solution that allows for personalized user experiences and touch-free access; health and well-being solutions for elevators, escalators, and doors; KONE Residential Flow, a smarter building solution for the movement of people, goods, and information; KONE Access, an access control system, which is integrated with elevator system and building doors; KONE Destination, a destination control system that reduce waiting and travel times; KONE infotainment, a communication channel for building tenants and visitors; and monitoring solutions that enable real-time inspection of elevators and escalators.

