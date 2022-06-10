Brokerages Set Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) PT at $36.80

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.80.

HLF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $50.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Herbalife Nutrition from $46.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director Alan W. Lefevre bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.60 per share, with a total value of $103,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,670.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President John Desimone bought 43,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $936,516.12. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 123,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,156.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 63,080 shares of company stock worth $1,372,132 in the last ninety days. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 61,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after buying an additional 9,370 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Route One Investment Company L.P. now owns 10,043,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,913,000 after buying an additional 930,500 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,188,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Herbalife Nutrition by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after buying an additional 12,745 shares in the last quarter.

HLF stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, hitting $22.12. 793,926 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,416,241. Herbalife Nutrition has a 52 week low of $20.12 and a 52 week high of $55.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 33.49%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. Herbalife Nutrition’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Herbalife Nutrition will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition.

