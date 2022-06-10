Brokerages Set Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY) PT at $36.40

Chuy’s Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $36.40.

Several brokerages recently commented on CHUY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Chuy’s from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chuy’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

CHUY stock traded down $0.63 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.47. 105,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 158,177. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.73. Chuy’s has a 12 month low of $19.45 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The company has a market cap of $406.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.82.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Chuy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Chuy’s will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHUY. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Chuy’s by 171.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Chuy’s in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chuy’s by 729.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its position in Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chuy’s by 35.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

