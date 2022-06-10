Brokerages Set Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Price Target at $143.00

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $142.62.

AMD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $98.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 20,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $2,522,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 28,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,896,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 524,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,437,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,146 shares of company stock worth $8,560,700. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,259,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 420,313 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $60,481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $415,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 21,885 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,031 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,503,000 after purchasing an additional 30,645 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $98.80 on Tuesday. Advanced Micro Devices has a 52 week low of $78.96 and a 52 week high of $164.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $160.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.86.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 17.98%. The firm had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

