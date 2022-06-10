Brokerages Expect Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Stevanato Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.11 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.13. Stevanato Group posted earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stevanato Group will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.53. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Stevanato Group.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12) by €0.01 ($0.01). The company had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €212.23 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 14.57% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 EPS.

STVN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Stevanato Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €24.44 ($26.28).

STVN opened at €15.68 ($16.86) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €16.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is €18.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00. Stevanato Group has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($14.35) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($31.38).

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STVN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,607,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Stevanato Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,891,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Stevanato Group in the third quarter worth approximately $5,384,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

