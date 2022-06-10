Brokerages Expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $396.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) to announce sales of $396.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for R1 RCM’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $411.79 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $383.90 million. R1 RCM posted sales of $353.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that R1 RCM will report full-year sales of $1.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $2.20 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow R1 RCM.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The healthcare provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). R1 RCM had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $385.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.37) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of R1 RCM from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, R1 RCM has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Trust acquired a new stake in shares of R1 RCM in the 1st quarter valued at $238,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 53.5% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 320,697 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 111,717 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 897,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $24,014,000 after purchasing an additional 484,909 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 470,899 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $12,809,000 after purchasing an additional 61,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,203 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,107 shares in the last quarter. 41.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RCM traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 626,458 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,245,552. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $18.71 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.87.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

