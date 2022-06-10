Brokerages Expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance Co. (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for New Mountain Finance’s earnings. New Mountain Finance also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.20 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for New Mountain Finance.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $68.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.62 million.

StockNews.com started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

Shares of NMFC traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.78. The stock had a trading volume of 408,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,709. New Mountain Finance has a 52 week low of $12.26 and a 52 week high of $14.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.22.

New Mountain Finance Corporation (Nasdaq: NMFC), a business development company is a private equity / buyouts and loan fund specializes in directly investing and lending to middle market companies in defensive growth industries. The fund prefers investing in buyout and middle market companies. It also makes investments in debt securities at all levels of the capital structure including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes and mezzanine securities.

