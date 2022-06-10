Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.