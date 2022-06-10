Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.42 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.32 billion. Meritage Homes posted sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full year sales of $6.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.95 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.02 billion to $8.09 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.68 by $1.11. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 28.21% and a net margin of 15.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Meritage Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research downgraded Meritage Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Meritage Homes from $111.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

Shares of MTH traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 299,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,449. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.21 and its 200 day moving average is $96.37. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $75.54 and a 12-month high of $125.01.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 44,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,323,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,309 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Meritage Homes by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in Meritage Homes by 1.5% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 97.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers.

