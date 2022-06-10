Brokerages Expect Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Magnachip Semiconductor Co. (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Magnachip Semiconductor’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.15 and the highest is $0.26. Magnachip Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.15 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnachip Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $1.01. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnachip Semiconductor.

Magnachip Semiconductor (NYSE:MX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.03. Magnachip Semiconductor had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $104.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Magnachip Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Magnachip Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Shares of NYSE MX traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.59. 332,778 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 600,897. The firm has a market cap of $834.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.97. Magnachip Semiconductor has a 12 month low of $14.66 and a 12 month high of $26.90.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Magnachip Semiconductor by 95.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor by 5,430.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Magnachip Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 70.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnachip Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies analog and mixed-signal semiconductor platform solutions for communications, the Internet of Things, consumer, industrial, and automotive applications. It provides display solutions, including source and gate drivers, and timing controllers that cover a range of flat panel displays used in mobile communications, automotive, entertainment devices, notebook PCs, monitors and liquid crystal displays, and micro light-emitting diode (LED) televisions.

