Brokerages Expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $80.28 Million

Equities analysts expect LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) to announce $80.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for LXP Industrial Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.50 million to $83.98 million. LXP Industrial Trust posted sales of $81.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LXP Industrial Trust will report full year sales of $324.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $305.50 million to $336.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $359.00 million, with estimates ranging from $337.88 million to $376.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover LXP Industrial Trust.

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America started coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 4,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray bought 2,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,166.10. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 71,844 shares in the company, valued at $808,963.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,865 shares of company stock valued at $210,075 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LXP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in LXP Industrial Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 609,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after acquiring an additional 9,480 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $399,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $368,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $770,000. Finally, Sagefield Capital LP purchased a new position in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. 98.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:LXP traded down $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $10.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 0.75. LXP Industrial Trust has a one year low of $10.84 and a one year high of $16.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. LXP Industrial Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.67%.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

