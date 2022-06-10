Brokerages Expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) to Announce $0.84 EPS

Equities analysts expect Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.84 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Donaldson’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.86 and the lowest is $0.83. Donaldson reported earnings of $0.66 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Donaldson will report full year earnings of $2.70 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.68 to $2.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.00 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Donaldson.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $853.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $823.99 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

DCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Donaldson in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Donaldson from $73.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.67.

In other news, Director Willard D. Oberton sold 7,200 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $382,248.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,010.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.99. The stock had a trading volume of 923 shares, compared to its average volume of 359,043. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.04. Donaldson has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $69.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is 36.65%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. Its Engine Products segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications; air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

