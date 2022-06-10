Brokerages Expect CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $274.75 Million

Equities analysts predict that CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) will announce sales of $274.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for CONMED’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $278.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.53 million. CONMED posted sales of $255.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CONMED will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.19 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CONMED.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.55 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 6.63%.

Shares of NASDAQ CNMD traded down $5.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $103.23. 348,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 314,120. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.54. CONMED has a fifty-two week low of $103.06 and a fifty-two week high of $159.11.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and PopLok Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

