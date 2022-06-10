Brokerages Expect Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.40 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) will announce $438.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Bank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $434.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $443.80 million. Cadence Bank posted sales of $282.13 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Bank will report full-year sales of $1.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.83 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Cadence Bank.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $440.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CADE shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,967,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 49.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,966,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310,115 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,578,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,482,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,752,000 after buying an additional 1,842,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Cadence Bank by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,091,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,256,000 after buying an additional 1,810,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CADE traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,001,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,004. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $29.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cadence Bank has a 52-week low of $24.39 and a 52-week high of $34.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.16%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services in the United States. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cadence Bank (CADE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.