Brokerages Expect AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that AVROBIO, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.54) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for AVROBIO’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.62) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.30). AVROBIO reported earnings of ($0.74) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AVROBIO will report full-year earnings of ($2.15) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.46) to ($1.41). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($1.05). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow AVROBIO.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of AVROBIO from $14.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of AVROBIO from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVROBIO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVRO. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 15.9% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in AVROBIO by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in AVROBIO during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of AVROBIO by 112.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of AVROBIO by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 7,795 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

AVROBIO stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.03. The stock had a trading volume of 7,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 350,156. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.90. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.01 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.72. AVROBIO has a 12 month low of $0.74 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

