Brokerages Expect Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP) to Post -$0.28 EPS

Equities research analysts predict that Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Adaptimmune Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.32). Adaptimmune Therapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.24) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Adaptimmune Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.18) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.33) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.86) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.42) to ($0.55). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Adaptimmune Therapeutics.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADAP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.04). Adaptimmune Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,836.31% and a negative return on equity of 76.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ADAP shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Adaptimmune Therapeutics from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adaptimmune Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Adaptimmune Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.50.

Shares of ADAP stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.61. The company had a trading volume of 32,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,312. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.60. Adaptimmune Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.26 and a 52-week high of $6.86.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 11.8% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,380,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624,186 shares during the last quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,297,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,732,000 after purchasing an additional 81,606 shares during the last quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Adaptimmune Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $8,109,000. Endurant Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 140.7% during the first quarter. Endurant Capital Management LP now owns 2,160,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Adaptimmune Therapeutics by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,643,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,629 shares during the last quarter.

Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel cell therapies primarily to patients with solid tumors in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company's specific peptide enhanced affinity receptor (SPEAR) T-cell platform enables it to identify cancer targets.

