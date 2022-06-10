Brokerages Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.12 Billion

Equities analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will report sales of $7.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.16 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $7.04 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.74 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.59 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.56 billion to $28.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $29.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.19 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 16.27%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

UNFI traded down $3.23 on Friday, hitting $41.15. 712,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,325. United Natural Foods has a fifty-two week low of $30.61 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.66.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

