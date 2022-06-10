Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) to Post -$0.12 EPS

Brokerages predict that Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.12) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the highest is ($0.12). Riskified posted earnings per share of ($1.41) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.47) to ($0.30). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.39) to ($0.18). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.09. Riskified had a negative net margin of 69.08% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $58.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.90 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Riskified to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Riskified to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Riskified presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Riskified by 11.3% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 23,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,403 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Riskified by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,564 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Riskified by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 85,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,753 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Riskified in the 3rd quarter valued at $179,000. 23.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Riskified stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.98. The stock had a trading volume of 390,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,544. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.58. Riskified has a twelve month low of $3.78 and a twelve month high of $40.48. The firm has a market cap of $784.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97.

Riskified Ltd. operates an e-commerce risk management platform that allows online merchants to create trusted relationships with their consumers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Chargeback Guarantee that approves or denies online orders; Policy Protect and Account Secure, which identifies and blocks consumers that may be taking advantage of the merchant's terms and conditions or that may be trying to gain unauthorized access to another consumer's account; Deco and PSD2, a optimize products that help merchants to avoid bank authorization failures and abandoned shopping carts resulting from the secure customer authentication process.

