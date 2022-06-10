Brokerages Anticipate Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $111.75 Million

Brokerages expect that Points.com Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) will report $111.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Points.com’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $114.70 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $108.80 million. Points.com reported sales of $103.01 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Points.com will report full year sales of $467.41 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $437.90 million to $487.72 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $492.77 million to $578.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Points.com.

Points.com (NASDAQ:PCOM – Get Rating) (TSE:PTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.20 million. Points.com had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

PCOM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Barrington Research lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Points.com in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Points.com from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Points.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Points.com presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of PCOM stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.52. 168,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,465. The company has a market capitalization of $366.40 million, a P/E ratio of 175.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.48 and its 200 day moving average is $17.99. Points.com has a 1 year low of $13.98 and a 1 year high of $24.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCOM. QV Investors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at $13,354,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 1,402,229 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,209,000 after purchasing an additional 384,223 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 166,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,073,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Points.com during the 1st quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Points.com by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 707,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,091,000 after purchasing an additional 11,869 shares during the last quarter. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Points.com, Inc engages in the provision of ecommerce and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment offers products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward.

