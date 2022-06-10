Brokerages Anticipate PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.89 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that PepGen Inc. (NASDAQ:PEPG – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.89) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for PepGen’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepGen will report full year earnings of ($3.38) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.70) to ($2.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($2.78) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.17) to ($2.26). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PepGen.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of PepGen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of PepGen in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PEPG stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, hitting $11.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,793. PepGen has a fifty-two week low of $7.82 and a fifty-two week high of $16.99.

PepGen Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oligonucleotide therapeutics for use in the treatment of severe neuromuscular and neurologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is PGN-EDO51, an EDO peptide in Phase I clinical trials to treat individuals with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD).

