Brokerages Anticipate Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $201.50 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) will post $201.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Olaplex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $194.20 million to $209.07 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Olaplex will report full-year sales of $821.75 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $812.20 million to $830.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $994.00 million to $1.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Olaplex.

Get Olaplex alerts:

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $186.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.22 million.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Olaplex from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Olaplex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Olaplex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Olaplex from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Olaplex from $33.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Shares of NASDAQ OLPX traded down $1.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.31. 21,470 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,391,931. Olaplex has a 1 year low of $11.73 and a 1 year high of $30.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 4.11 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 4th quarter worth about $225,203,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Olaplex by 116.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,343,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,687,000 after purchasing an additional 7,191,223 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,020,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,712,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in Olaplex in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,048,000. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Olaplex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Olaplex Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Olaplex (OLPX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Olaplex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olaplex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.