Brokerages Anticipate MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $15.09 Million

Brokerages expect MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) to report $15.09 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for MacroGenics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.07 million to $16.80 million. MacroGenics posted sales of $30.76 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MacroGenics will report full year sales of $109.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $100.60 million to $122.47 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $100.98 million, with estimates ranging from $86.70 million to $115.26 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MacroGenics.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.24). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 84.52% and a negative net margin of 303.19%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.90) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on MGNX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MacroGenics in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of MacroGenics from $35.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of MacroGenics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MacroGenics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.78.

MacroGenics stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.80. 639,976 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 690,499. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.17. MacroGenics has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $29.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of MacroGenics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 101.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in MacroGenics by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter.

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

