Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2022

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) will announce sales of $736.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.10 million and the highest is $783.50 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $791.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIHGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

LGIH stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LGI Homes (Get Rating)

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LGI Homes (LGIH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH)

Receive News & Ratings for LGI Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LGI Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.