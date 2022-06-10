Brokerages Anticipate LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $736.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) will announce sales of $736.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for LGI Homes’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $708.10 million and the highest is $783.50 million. LGI Homes posted sales of $791.51 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that LGI Homes will report full year sales of $3.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.21 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.57 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for LGI Homes.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $546.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.95 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.80.

LGIH stock opened at $96.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.47. LGI Homes has a 12-month low of $86.72 and a 12-month high of $175.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 14.77, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

In other LGI Homes news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 32,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.99, for a total transaction of $3,910,011.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Maria Renna Sharpe bought 1,000 shares of LGI Homes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.79 per share, with a total value of $117,790.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,472 shares of company stock worth $6,362,633. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 100.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,813,000 after purchasing an additional 31,761 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 53.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 172,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,951,000 after purchasing an additional 60,088 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 34.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 121,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the third quarter worth $4,243,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of LGI Homes by 2.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 533,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,718,000 after purchasing an additional 14,727 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

