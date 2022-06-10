Brokerages Anticipate Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI) Will Post Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Consensus Cloud Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.28. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Consensus Cloud Solutions will report full year earnings of $5.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $5.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Consensus Cloud Solutions.

Consensus Cloud Solutions (NASDAQ:CCSI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported 1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of 1.29 by 0.04. The company had revenue of 90.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 90.94 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions from $75.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCSI. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Consensus Cloud Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Consensus Cloud Solutions stock traded down 1.65 during trading on Friday, hitting 40.22. The company had a trading volume of 14,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,721. Consensus Cloud Solutions has a 1-year low of 34.81 and a 1-year high of 69.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is 51.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is 56.02.

Consensus Cloud Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information delivery services with a software-as-a-service platform worldwide. Its products and solutions include eFax, an online faxing solution, as well as MyFax, MetroFax, Sfax, SRfax, and other brands; eFax Corporate, a digital cloud-fax technology; jsign, which provides electronic and digital signature solutions; Unite, a single platform that allows the user to choose between several protocols to send and receive healthcare information in an environment that can integrate into an existing electronic health record (EHR) system or stand-alone if no EHR is present; Signal, a solution that integrates with a hospital's EHR system and uses rules-based triggering logic to automatically send admit, discharge, and transfer notifications using cloud fax and direct secure messaging technology; and Clarity that transforms unstructured documents into structured actionable data.

