Brokerages Anticipate Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Addus HomeCare’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.95 and the lowest is $0.84. Addus HomeCare also posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Addus HomeCare will report full-year earnings of $3.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.31 to $3.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.45. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Addus HomeCare.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $226.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ADUS. Bank of America began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Addus HomeCare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $111.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Addus HomeCare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.50.

In other Addus HomeCare news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,718 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,030.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,850 shares of company stock worth $157,630 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 96.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADUS traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $81.41. 35,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,327. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $84.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Addus HomeCare has a twelve month low of $68.57 and a twelve month high of $108.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.28, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.87.

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

