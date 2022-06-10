Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Bought by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 242,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,184 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $44,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 78.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,361,000 after acquiring an additional 490,211 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,508,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $275,733,000 after acquiring an additional 272,799 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,264,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 527,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,406,000 after acquiring an additional 118,885 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 444,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,206,000 after acquiring an additional 117,629 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

NYSE:BR traded down $1.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.58. 1,727 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,554. The company has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58 and a beta of 0.95. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.68 and a 12 month high of $185.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.82.

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 39.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.94%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.50.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.