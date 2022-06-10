British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4,100.00.

BTI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded British American Tobacco to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group boosted their target price on British American Tobacco from GBX 3,600 ($45.11) to GBX 3,800 ($47.62) in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded British American Tobacco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on British American Tobacco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on British American Tobacco from GBX 4,200 ($52.63) to GBX 4,400 ($55.14) in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTI. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in British American Tobacco in the fourth quarter valued at about $567,732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 4,198,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its stake in British American Tobacco by 12.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,788,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060,090 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BTI stock traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $43.14. 74,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,350,390. British American Tobacco has a one year low of $33.62 and a one year high of $47.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.39.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

