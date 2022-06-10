Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Stock Holdings Increased by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 315,689 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $19,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 144,196 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,651 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 215.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 197,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,687,000 after buying an additional 134,815 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,439 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 421,168 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,920,000 after buying an additional 57,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth $306,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $87.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.27.

Shares of BMY stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $75.26. The company had a trading volume of 183,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,592,605. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $53.22 and a 12 month high of $78.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day moving average is $68.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.37% and a net margin of 13.31%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Sandra Leung sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.89, for a total value of $4,867,850.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 308,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,113,076.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.52, for a total value of $1,788,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

