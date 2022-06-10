Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 626,041 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,744 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $39,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 709.5% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 6,603,299 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $390,717,000 after buying an additional 5,787,600 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 22,114,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,378,836,000 after buying an additional 3,195,680 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 18,130,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,136,598,000 after buying an additional 3,124,811 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $150,857,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,645,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,901,176,000 after buying an additional 2,020,678 shares during the period. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, SVP Karen Murphy Santiago sold 6,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $455,062.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher S. Boerner sold 29,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $2,043,614.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 200,668 shares of company stock worth $14,317,738 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

BMY stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.18. 232,036 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,592,605. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.32. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $78.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.68. The company has a market cap of $160.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.49.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 48.37%. The business had revenue of $11.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $76.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.27.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, neuroscience, and covid-19 diseases. The company's products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis.

