Brick & Kyle Associates Sells 1,864 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Brick & Kyle Associates lessened its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,063 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,864 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 108.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 215.0% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 72.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,400,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS traded down $3.44 on Friday, reaching $100.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,825,376. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.13. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $97.59 and a 52-week high of $197.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.22%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.78.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

