Brick & Kyle Associates Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $172.62. 112,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The business’s fifty day moving average is $179.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $186.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $454.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.66.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. The firm had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.92%.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.86.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at $2,785,140. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,842 shares of company stock worth $11,149,079 over the last quarter. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

