Brick & Kyle Associates Lowers Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Brick & Kyle Associates decreased its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 50,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.5% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,530,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,253,556,000 after acquiring an additional 223,675 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 29,216,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,240,226,000 after acquiring an additional 574,414 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 16,104,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $717,144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 11,123,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $494,906,000 after acquiring an additional 994,774 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.36. 1,010,764 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 44,378,376. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.28. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $32.96 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is presently 24.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.41.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

