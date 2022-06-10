Brick & Kyle Associates Buys 29 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Brick & Kyle Associates grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,117 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up about 2.8% of Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Brick & Kyle Associates’ holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $6,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 112,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,192,000 after acquiring an additional 7,841 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 28,866 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,260,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Wall Street Access Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 9,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $2,455,000. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TMO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $647.00.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $10.01 on Friday, hitting $529.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,343,816. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $447.80 and a 12 month high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $207.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $558.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $582.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.26%.

In related news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

