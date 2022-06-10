BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.56 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Rating) to report sales of $70.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for BRC’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $72.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.80 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BRC will report full-year sales of $317.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $313.20 million to $320.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $441.40 million, with estimates ranging from $409.40 million to $476.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BRC.

BRCC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lowered BRC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. William Blair began coverage on BRC in a research note on Monday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on BRC in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. DA Davidson upped their target price on BRC from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on BRC from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.57.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BRC in the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $321,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Nicholas Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of BRC during the 1st quarter worth $1,108,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV purchased a new position in BRC during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,049,000. 22.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BRC stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.21. The stock had a trading volume of 581,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,928. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.49. BRC has a 52 week low of $8.45 and a 52 week high of $34.00.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel. The company also produces media content; podcasts; and digital and print journals, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

