Brady (NYSE:BRC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Brady (NYSE:BRC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.08-$3.17 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Brady from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brady from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brady from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price target for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th.

NYSE BRC traded down $0.46 on Thursday, hitting $47.95. 146,029 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 258,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.80. Brady has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $61.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.65.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Brady had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $338.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brady will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Brady’s payout ratio is currently 34.22%.

In related news, VP Russell Shaller bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.50 per share, with a total value of $435,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth P. Bruno sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.32, for a total value of $205,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 356,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,218,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Brady by 14.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in Brady by 740.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Brady by 55.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Brady during the third quarter worth $230,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Brady by 9.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,562 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Brady Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The IDS segment offers safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, and lockout/tagout devices for facility identification and protection; materials, printing systems, RFID and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, and finished product identification; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification, as well as software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training.

