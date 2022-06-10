Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

BOUYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th.

BOUYF remained flat at $$34.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81. Bouygues has a one year low of $32.01 and a one year high of $43.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

