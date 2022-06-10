Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $313.69

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $313.69 and last traded at $314.10, with a volume of 164284 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $325.10.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SAM shares. Cowen cut their target price on Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Boston Beer from $424.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $554.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $358.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $412.71.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($2.21). The firm had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a positive return on equity of 9.05% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP David L. Grinnell sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.21, for a total transaction of $146,714.25. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $556,133.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total value of $391,083.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,843,680.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 55 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Beer by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.12% of the company’s stock.

Boston Beer Company Profile (NYSE:SAM)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

