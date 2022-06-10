Boson Protocol Reaches Market Capitalization of $27.44 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 10th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 8.7% lower against the dollar. Boson Protocol has a market capitalization of $27.44 million and $1.30 million worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Boson Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00001135 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Boson Protocol Coin Profile

Boson Protocol is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 83,351,340 coins. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BosonProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “BosonCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency using the X11 hashing algorithm. BosonCoin is named after the Boson, a subatomic particle, such as a photon, that has zero or integral spin and follows the statistical description given by S. N. Bose and Einstein. “

Boson Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boson Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Boson Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

